Position: Offensive line

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Chose A&M over: Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn among others

Awards/Recognition: First team All-District; participant in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; top guard prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com

Why he chose A&M: “It's College Station. It's home …. Coach Henson. That's the big dog ... He's the coolest, him and Jimbo. He (Henson) is like a father, if I had one."

2020 projection: If the Aggies hold true to form as they have since Jimbo Fisher arrived, he’ll redshirt. But since he’ll be an early enrollee, he could make some noise this season after all.



