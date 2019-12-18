Chris Morris heads to College Station
AggieYell.com's early signing day coverage continues with a profile of offensive lineman Chris Morris.
Position: Offensive line
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Chose A&M over: Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn among others
Awards/Recognition: First team All-District; participant in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; top guard prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com
Why he chose A&M: “It's College Station. It's home …. Coach Henson. That's the big dog ... He's the coolest, him and Jimbo. He (Henson) is like a father, if I had one."
2020 projection: If the Aggies hold true to form as they have since Jimbo Fisher arrived, he’ll redshirt. But since he’ll be an early enrollee, he could make some noise this season after all.
Film study
Morris doesn't just move opponents out of the way, he plants them. He appears to take pride in wiping his assignment completely out of the play. In one case, he drives the opposing end into the sideline, a good 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage. One of the things A&M has to like most is the fact that he's beating up opponents in the running game, which is precisely what the Aggies need.
Morris almost seems slender at 6-foot-4 and around 290 pounds, but he can move. He's got good lateral movement and he is very quick out of his stance, allowing him to get leverage immediately. And, of course, you see what he does once he gets his hands on you.