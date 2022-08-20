Chris Russell strengthens his bid for playing time

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

2021 stats: 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: third linebacker

The Aggies usually only use two linebackers, but the third linebacker usually sees significant playing time -- think of Andre White in 2020 and Edgerrin Cooper last year. That's the role Russell looks like he'll have this season, as he's been the first man up to replace either White or Cooper in practice. It'll be by far the most playing time he's seen, but in his fourth season, he should be ready for it.