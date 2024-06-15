How they got here:

Went 4-1 in the Stillwater Regional, beating Nebraska and Oklahoma State twice; swept No. 4 Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional

Projected lineup:

2B Cade Kurland; .251, 14 HR, 41 RBI, .824 OPS

1B Jac Caglianone; .411, 33 HR, 68 RBI, 1.392 OPS; first team All-SEC; All-American

RF Ashton Wilson; .327, 2 HR, 14 RBI, .988 OPS

SS Colby Shelton; .257, 20 HR, 55 RBI, .943 OPS

C Luke Heyman; .247, 16 HR, 49 RBI, .834 OPS

LF Tyler Shelnut; .264, 15 HR, 50 RBI, .892 OPS

3B Dale Thomas; .228, 3 HR, 20 RBI, .706 OPS

DH Brody Donay; .250, 12 HR, 27 RBI, .849 OPS

CF Michael Robertson; .255, 2 HR, 25 RBI, .689 OPS

Getting the start:

RHP Liam Peterson; 3-4, 5.97 ERA, 60.1 IP, 60 H, 36 BB, 72 K

In the bullpen:

RHP Brandon Neely; 3-4, 5.45 ERA, 4 saves, 71 IP, 67 H, 27 BB, 93 K

RHP Fisher Jameson; 5-0, 4.35 ERA, 3 saves, 60 IP, 56 H, 15 BB, 71 K

LHP Cade Fisher; 3-3, 7.24 ERA, 1 save, 54.2 IP, 63 H, 28 BB, 73 K

RHP Luke McNeillie; 4-6, 7.20 ERA, 35 IP, 33 H, 21 BB, 43 K

RHP Blake Purnell; no record, 7.78 ERA, 19.2 IP, 28 H, 6 BB, 21 K

Florida by the numbers:

Batting average: .272 (182nd nationally)

Home runs: 131 (5th nationally)

Runs: 436 (67th nationally)

Walks: 266 (120th nationally)

Scoring: 7 runs per game (126th nationally)

Shutouts: 2 (87th)

Strikeout to walk percentage: 2.26 (48th nationally)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.6 (8th nationally)

Walks allowed per 9 innings: 4.69 (144th nationally)

ERA: 6.16 (158th nationally)





"Death, taxes, and Florida in Omaha," A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the Aggies' opening opponent. "Those are three things you can pretty much count on."

The Gators were a questionable inclusion to the field of 64, but they've clearly shown themselves to be worthy of a spot. There is no subtlety to their game; they hit one fewer home run than the Aggies did this season and look to bash opponents into submission.

It starts with Caglianone, who hit a ridiculous .411 with 33 homers and an OPS of nearly 1.400 this year. The Aggies know what he's capable of, and their goal is to minimize the damage he can do by keeping the other guys off base.

"Just make sure there's nobody on base. That's the key, is to make sure there's nobody on base," Schlossnagle said. "You can only control so much, so just try to have him hit with nobody on."

Florida beat the Aggies two out of three in Gainesville at the start of SEC play, something Schlossnagle remembers ruefully.

"It was the other guys that beat us," he said. "I went into it thinking about Cags and Colby Shelton and those guys, and then it was Heyman and the other dudes, the right-handed hitters that were smoking the ball all over the field."

One thing the Aggies did do in Gainesville is bash Florida's starter, Liam Peterson. He lasted just 2 innings and threw 35 pitches, but gave up 6 runs on 5 hits -- including 3 homers.