College World Series Game 2 preview
Please check out our College World Series coverage sponsors:
Chad Cross ‘94, Owner
CLC Roofing, Inc.
Since 1999
Celebrating our 25-year anniversary
Headquarters: Coppell, TX
Severing the entire DFW METROPLEX
Residential/Commercial
Free Inspections
Fully insured
clcroofing.com
972-304-4431
817-416-ROOF
For all your Houston real estate needs!
OMAHA, NEB. -- No. 3 Texas A&M looks to stay in the winner's bracket at the College World Series with a critical matchup against No. 2 Kentucky Monday night at Charles Schwab Field (6 p.m., ESPN)
Texas A&M (50-13)
Projected lineup:
C Jackson Appel; .326, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .961 OPS; First team All-SEC, All-American
RF Jace LaViolette; .311, 28 HR, 77 RBI, 1.204 OPS; first team All-SEC, All-American
3B Gavin Grahovac; .305, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 1.012 OPS; SEC Freshman of the Year
DH Hayden Schott; .331, 8 HR, 59 RBI, .922 OPS
1B Ted Burton; .289, 9 HR, 43 RBI, .948 OPS
SS Ali Camarillo; .294, 7 HR, 35 RBI, .828 OPS
LF Caden Sorrell; .270, 10 HR, 37 RBI, .931 OPS
2B Kaeden Kent; .303, 3 HR, 21 RBI, .871 OPS
CF Travis Chestnut; .274, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .896 OPS
Getting the start:
LHP Ryan Prager; 8-1, 3.10 ERA, 87 IP, 73 H, 19 BB, 114 K
In the bullpen:
LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.59 ERA, 10 saves, 68 IP, 47 H, 10 BB, 76 K; first team All-SEC, All-American, Stopper of the Year
RHP Chris Cortez; 10-3, 2.98 ERA, 60.1 IP, 41 H, 30 BB, 95 K
RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 2.29 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 35 K
RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 17 BB, 22 K
RHP Zane Badmaev; 3-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 16 H, 5 BB, 27 K
LHP Kaiden Wilson; 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 14 H, 6 BB, 13 K
RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 25 H, 5 BB, 27 K
A&M by the numbers:
Batting average: .299 (50th nationally)
Home runs: 132 (4th nationally)
Runs: 549 (7th nationally)
Walks: 403 (1st nationally)
Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)
Shutouts: 11 (1st nationally)
Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.28 (4th nationally)
Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.8 (8th nationally)
Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.30 (12th nationally)
ERA: 3.91 (6th nationally)
While A&M's plan Saturday night was to get Justin Lamkin through one turn in the Florida batting order and then turn things over to the bullpen, the Aggies are likely hoping for a lot more from Prager tonight. A&M's ace was brilliant against Texas (6 1/3 innings, 2 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts), but was battered by Oregon in the Super Regional (7 hits and 6 runs in 1 2/3 innings), leading to concerns he was tipping his pitches.
If the Aggies get Prater at his best -- and he does have experience in Omaha from 2022 -- they'll ride him for as long he can go. Power righty Chris Cortez is likely not an option tonight after throwing 65 pitches, but closer Evan Aschenbeck might be able to provide an inning or two if needed.
A&M could need to jump on Kentucky starter Mason Moore, because their bullpen is solid and in pretty decent shape after a 5-4, 10-inning win over N.C. State. Moore struggled in his Super Regional start against Oregon State, walking 6 and throwing 82 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, but Kentucky rallied to win that game 3-2. A patient approach at the plate by the Aggies, who lead the nation in walks, could be trouble for Moore if he struggles with his command again.
No. 2 Kentucky (46-14)
Projected lineup:
LF Ryan Waldschmidt; .340, 14 HR, 46 RBI, 1.090 OPS; Second-team All-SEC
2B Emilien Pitre; .299, 9 HR, 56 RBI, .932 OPS
C Devin Burkes; .246, 3 HR, 35 RBI, .750 OPS
DH Nick Lopez; .347, 6 HR, 51 RBI, .947 OPS; First-team All-SEC
3B Mitchell Daly; .304, 7 HR, 45 RBI, .944 OPS
1B Ryan Nicholson; .308, 22 HR, 62 RBI, 1.102 OPS
CF Nolan McCarthy; .292, 8 HR, 41 RBI, 870 OPS
RF James McCoy; .223, 6 HR, 25 RBI, .767 OPS
SS Grant Smith; .242, 5 HR, 34 RBI, .694 OPS
Getting the start:
RHP Mason Moore; 9-3, 4.93 ERA, 87.2 IP, 74 H, 51 BB, 80 K
In the bullpen:
RHP Johnny Hummel; 4-0, 3.30 ERA, 7 saves, 30 IP, 16 H, 11 BB, 40 K
RHP Robert Hagenow; 2-0, 1.96 ERA, 3 saves, 18.1 IP, 14 H, 8 BB, 16 K
RHP Robert Hogan; 1-0, 2.79 ERA, 1 save, 38.2 IP, 21 H, 20 BB, 38 K
LHP Jackson Nove; 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 2 saves, 30 IP, 24 H, 21 BB, 40 K
RHP Cameron O’Brien; 3-0, 3.82 ERA, 33 IP, 25 H, 14 BB, 44 K
Kentucky by the numbers:
Batting average: .286 (108th nationally)
Home runs: 87 (59th nationally)
Runs: 476 (35th nationally)
Walks: 290 (65th nationally)
Scoring: 7.9 runs per game (49th nationally)
Shutouts: 6 (5th nationally)
Strikeout to walk percentage: 2.06 (77th nationally)
Strikeouts per 9 innings: 9.1 (68th nationally)
Walks allowed per 9 innings: 4.43 (109th nationally)
ERA: 4.92 (50th nationally)
While not as deep as A&M's order, the Wildcats are still one of the most dangerous offensive teams in college baseball. Lopez flirted with .400 for a time and Daly walked the Wildcats off in the first game against N.C. State with a huge homer. Nicholson got Kentucky to extras with an opposite field shot in the bottom of the ninth.
The Wildcats are not hesitant to use their bullpen, and they have some quality arms. All of them should be able to go, with the possible exception of Hummel, who threw 1 2/3 innings against N.C. State. Hogan is their version of Cortez, the righty who can eat up the middle innings. Kentucky may have a quick hook with Moore and ride their bullpen if he gets into some early trouble.