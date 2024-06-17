Projected lineup:

C Jackson Appel; .326, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .961 OPS; First team All-SEC, All-American

RF Jace LaViolette; .311, 28 HR, 77 RBI, 1.204 OPS; first team All-SEC, All-American

3B Gavin Grahovac; .305, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 1.012 OPS; SEC Freshman of the Year

DH Hayden Schott; .331, 8 HR, 59 RBI, .922 OPS

1B Ted Burton; .289, 9 HR, 43 RBI, .948 OPS

SS Ali Camarillo; .294, 7 HR, 35 RBI, .828 OPS

LF Caden Sorrell; .270, 10 HR, 37 RBI, .931 OPS

2B Kaeden Kent; .303, 3 HR, 21 RBI, .871 OPS

CF Travis Chestnut; .274, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .896 OPS

Getting the start:

LHP Ryan Prager; 8-1, 3.10 ERA, 87 IP, 73 H, 19 BB, 114 K

In the bullpen:

LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.59 ERA, 10 saves, 68 IP, 47 H, 10 BB, 76 K; first team All-SEC, All-American, Stopper of the Year

RHP Chris Cortez; 10-3, 2.98 ERA, 60.1 IP, 41 H, 30 BB, 95 K

RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 2.29 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 35 K

RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 17 BB, 22 K

RHP Zane Badmaev; 3-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 16 H, 5 BB, 27 K

LHP Kaiden Wilson; 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 14 H, 6 BB, 13 K

RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 25 H, 5 BB, 27 K

A&M by the numbers:

Batting average: .299 (50th nationally)

Home runs: 132 (4th nationally)

Runs: 549 (7th nationally)

Walks: 403 (1st nationally)

Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)

Shutouts: 11 (1st nationally)

Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.28 (4th nationally)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.8 (8th nationally)

Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.30 (12th nationally)

ERA: 3.91 (6th nationally)





While A&M's plan Saturday night was to get Justin Lamkin through one turn in the Florida batting order and then turn things over to the bullpen, the Aggies are likely hoping for a lot more from Prager tonight. A&M's ace was brilliant against Texas (6 1/3 innings, 2 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts), but was battered by Oregon in the Super Regional (7 hits and 6 runs in 1 2/3 innings), leading to concerns he was tipping his pitches.

If the Aggies get Prater at his best -- and he does have experience in Omaha from 2022 -- they'll ride him for as long he can go. Power righty Chris Cortez is likely not an option tonight after throwing 65 pitches, but closer Evan Aschenbeck might be able to provide an inning or two if needed.

A&M could need to jump on Kentucky starter Mason Moore, because their bullpen is solid and in pretty decent shape after a 5-4, 10-inning win over N.C. State. Moore struggled in his Super Regional start against Oregon State, walking 6 and throwing 82 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, but Kentucky rallied to win that game 3-2. A patient approach at the plate by the Aggies, who lead the nation in walks, could be trouble for Moore if he struggles with his command again.



