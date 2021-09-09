Colorado's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 5 Texas A&M (1-0) and Colorado (1-0) continues with a breakdown of the Colorado offense against the Aggie defense.

Brendon Lewis will likely rely heavily on Derek Broussard and the running game.

The scene

Time: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 11 Location: Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver Weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies, high of 92 degrees TV: Fox (national broadcast)

Injury update

Colorado: QB JT Shrout (knee) and WR Maurice Bell (Achilles) are out for the year; RT Frank Filip (shoulder) is out for the game. Texas A&M: DT McKinnley Jackson is suspended. DE Braedon Mowry is out. CB Myles Jones (leg) and DE Donell Harris (leg) are questionable. Nickel Erick Young’s status is uncertain, but he did not play last weekend with an undisclosed injury.

Colorado depth chart (mix of pro set and spread)

QB: #12, Brendon Lewis; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 210 #9, Drew Carter; Fr.; 6-3, 195 #16, Jordan Woolverton; Fr.; 6-2, 195 RB: #23, Jarek Broussard; So.; 5-9, 185 #8, Alex Fontenot; Jr.; 6, 205 OR #0, Ashaad Clayton; 6, 200 WR: #6, Daniel Arias; Jr.; 6-4, 210, OR #5, La’Vontae Shenault, Fr.; 6-2, 190; #80, Ty Robinson, Fr.; 6-3, 185 WR: #2, Brenden Rice; Fr.; 6-3, 205 #15, Montana Lemonious-Craig; Fr.; 6-2, 185 #3, Chase Penry; Fr.; 6-1, 185 WR: #14, Dimitri Stanley; So.; 6, 195 #10, Jaylon Jackson; Jr.; 5-10, 170 #3, Chase Penry; Fr.; 6-1, 185 TE: #38, Brady Russell; Jr.; 6-3, 250 #21, Alec Pell; Fr.; 6-3, 235 #84, Matt Lynch; Gr.; 6-5, 240

LT: #60, Jake Wiley; Fr.; 6-6, 310 #72, Max Wray; So.; 6-7, 285 LG: #58, Kary Kutsch; Sr.; 6-5, 310 #52, Joshua Jynes; So.; 6-3, 310 C: #65, Colby Pursell; Jr.; 6-4, 300 #75, Carson Lee; Fr.; 6-3, 325 #64, Austin Johnson; Fr.; 6-4, 300 RG: #54, Kanan Ray; So.; 6-4, 295 #70, Casey Roddick; So.; 6-4, 325 RT: #74, Chance Lytle; Jr.; 6-7, 340 #69, Gerad Christian-Lcihtenhan; RS-Fr.; 6-10, 335

Texas A&M depth chart (4-2-5 base)

The Aggies will need another big game out of Jayden Peevy.

DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240 #18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220 #37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220 DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290 #6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR #93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325 DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310 #34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330 #5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285 DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270 #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260

WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR #24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240 MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225 #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR #23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR #22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250

CB: #0, Myles Jones; Gr.; 6-4, 185 #16 Brian George; Sr; 6-2, 190 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200 CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205; #7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 OR #31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180 S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215 S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215 #14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200, #20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185 Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200 #4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205 #11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200

Colorado statistical leaders

Passing: Lewis, 10-15 (66.7%), 102 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Broussard, 15 carries, 94 yards (6.3 YPC), 1 TD Clayton, 8 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Lemonious-Craig, 2 catches, 23 yards, 1 TD Shenault, 2 catches, 23 yards

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Hansford, 8 Carper, 7 Antonio Johnson, 6 Tackles for loss: Turner, 1.5 Three players with 1 Sacks: Turner, 1.5 Leal, Diggs, Harris, 1 Interceptions: O’Neal, 2

Colorado by the numbers

Total offense: 383 YPG (67th nationally, 6th Pac-12) Scoring offense: 35 PPG (45th, 4th) Rushing offense: 281 YPG (17th, 1st) Passing offense: 102 YPG (120th, 11th) Third down conversion percentage: 60% (16th, 1st) Red zone offense: 100% (2nd, 1st) Sacks allowed: 2 (52nd, 6th) Tackles for loss allowed: 3 (15th, 1st) Time of possession: 30:44 (57th, 5th) Turnovers: 0 (1st) Turnover +/-: +1 (29th, 3rd)

Texas A&M by the numbers

Total defense: 336 YPG (57th nationally, 9th SEC) Scoring defense: 10 PPG (21st, 4th) Rushing defense: 226 YPG (106th, 14th) Passing defense: 110 YPG (16th, 3rd) Team sacks: 5 (8th, 6th) Team tackles for loss: 9 (13th, 5th) Third down conversion defense: 38.9% (73rd, 8th) Red zone defense: 50% (17th, 2nd) Turnovers forced: 2 (33rd, 3rd) Turnover +/-: -2 (117th, 13th)

What the Buffs want to do

You think the Aggies want to run the ball? Colorado ran the ball 49 times against Northern Colorado and only threw it 15 times. The Buffs want to minimize the pressure put on Lewis, who is making his second career start and first against an FBS team. Colorado ran the ball well against their FCS foe last weekend, and will try to do the same against the Aggies. They averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns. They relied heavily on Broussard, a smaller back but one who isn't afraid to run between the tackles. Lewis is also a capable runner and could be used heavily in that role this weekend. When the Buffs did throw the ball, they tried to get rid of the ball quickly. The routes are pretty basic and they didn't try to push the ball down the field. Again, they wanted to keep things as simple as possible. Colorado wants to control the clock, run the ball as much as humanly possible and avoid making Lewis press in the passing game. They want to play keep away from the Aggie offense and wear the defense down in the heat and higher altitude.

How the Aggies may counter