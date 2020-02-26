Thursday is the start of the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and four Aggies -- DT Justin Madubuike, WRs Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers and P Braden Mann -- will be on hand. Here's a look at what they'll be looking to prove to the NFL's scouts.

The NFL Combine could be a huge boost to the prospects of Quartney Davis.

Justin Madubuike

Check-in height and weight: 6-foot-3, 293 pounds Works out: Saturday Wearing number: 16 Most important drills for him: The bench press, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. The alleged knocks on Madubuike, according to scouts, is that he can be handled by the strongest interior linemen and can be slow off the snap. On the plus side, he's considered to be quick and agile. A good showing on the bench would highlight his strength, while doing well on the three-cone and the 20-yard shuttle would address the slow reaction time concerns while reinforcing other positives.

Braden Mann

Check-in height and weight: 5-foot-11, 198 pounds Works out: Friday Wearing number: 5 Most important drills for him: Since Mann is a punter, not much really matters except when he does when given a chance to kick. If he goes out and booms it as he normally does, he could end up a second-day pick. He enters the combine considered the best punter available, bar none.

Quartney Davis

Check-in height and weight: 6-foot-1, 201 pounds Works out: Thursday Wearing number: 12 Most important drills for him: The 40-yard dash, the three-cone drill and route drills. Davis needs to prove that he's a speed receiver and give scouts the idea that he will be able to separate at the next level. He also needs to give a good showing in the three-cone to show solid agility in tight spaces. He also needs to impress with his route running, as he's been knocked for that in the past.

Kendrick Rogers