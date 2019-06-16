CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Isaiah Raikes pulled a surprise on Father’s Day by announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine star defensive lineman saw his recruitment ramp up over the last six to eight months but it got off to a slow start. Originally viewed as more of an academically inclined prospect, schools like Northwestern, Wake Forest, Duke, and jumped out to an early lead but major power five programs soon jumped into the race, changing the dynamics in Raikes' recruitment. Penn State was one of his biggest early offers but Texas A&M made a very strong push for him a little bit later in the recruiting process and as soon as February and March the Aggies were right at the top of Raikes' list.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS A&M

The Aggies have been working very hard to find bodies on along the defensive line and upgrade the interior portion of the line and Raikes fits exactly what they are looking for. A strong, physical interior lineman with great quickness and smarts, Raikes should be able to find his way into the lineup relatively quickly. Raikes is frame doesn't cast a huge shadow but he has plenty of size and strength to be a force against the run and the quickness to beat blockers and get into the backfield disrupting running and passing plays. As a SEC defensive lineman, Raikes' athleticism should help set him apart from some of the bigger, slower defensive lineman in the conference. The change of pace and mismatches that he will present to offensive lineman will help him become an early stand out.



WHY IT HURTS THE SCHOOLS THAT MISSED