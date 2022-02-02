Commitment Breakdown: Five-star DE Shemar Stewart to Texas A&M

National Signing Day is always filled with thrilling moments, and with only four five-stars left uncommitted a big spotlight was on the lone defensive end in the group, Shemar Stewart. Announcing his top-three of Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M, the Aggies added another five-star prospect to their 2022 class.

WHAT THE AGGIES ARE GETTING

Lining up at defensive end for Miami’s Monsignor Pace, Stewart had the kind of dominating season that boosted him from the high four-star ranks to a five-star. The embodiment of a true strongside defensive end, Stewart can crash down against the run, seal the edge and is a monster collapsing the pocket.

WHAT MAKES STEWART DIFFERENT

It is one thing to be big and dominate at the high school level, it is yet another thing to do that against other All-Americans. Stewart showed out at the Under Armour All-America events, from the practices to the game, proving he is among the best of the best. Stewart is quick off the ball and has linebacker speed chasing down the pigskin. His arms are long allowing him to get into the chest of tackles. His moves and hand fighting skills are good and will only get better.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR TEXAS A&M

There is a recruiting talent race atop the SEC with Alabama, Georgia and A&M fighting it out. Any program wanting to legitimately challenge for an SEC and a national championship, the wins on the field begin along the recruiting trail. Stewart’s five-star bragging rights aside for the A&M fans, the Aggies have brought on a player that could push for early playing time and is on track for an all-SEC caliber career.