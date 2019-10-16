THE SITUATION

Class of 2020 Rivals100 Arkansas offensive lineman Chris Morris ended his recruitment on Wednesday, committing to Texas A&M over Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami and several others. The Tennessee native, who transferred across the border for his senior season, has been an important target for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, with Fisher taking a hands-on approach to help secure Morris' commitment. Saturday's game marked a huge recruiting weekend in College Station and officially adding Morris to the commitment list after he had extended flirtations with the Vols, Alabama, Ohio State and others is a big win for Texas A&M.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS A&M

The Aggies have made Morris a priority for more than a year and all that hard work paid off with his commitment. Obviously things aren't going ideally on the field for Texas A&M this season, so continuing to maintain momentum on the recruiting trail is important. Morris brings a versatile skillset and competitive nature that is tough to find among offensive line recruits and he should have a chance to come in and help the Aggies right away. Morris is also well-connected with several important underclassmen, including Class of 2022 quarterback Tevin Carter, another Aggies target.

WHY IT HURTS FOR TENNESSEE AND ARKANSAS