Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 OL Chris Morris commits to Texas A&M
THE SITUATION
Class of 2020 Rivals100 Arkansas offensive lineman Chris Morris ended his recruitment on Wednesday, committing to Texas A&M over Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami and several others. The Tennessee native, who transferred across the border for his senior season, has been an important target for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, with Fisher taking a hands-on approach to help secure Morris' commitment. Saturday's game marked a huge recruiting weekend in College Station and officially adding Morris to the commitment list after he had extended flirtations with the Vols, Alabama, Ohio State and others is a big win for Texas A&M.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS A&M
The Aggies have made Morris a priority for more than a year and all that hard work paid off with his commitment. Obviously things aren't going ideally on the field for Texas A&M this season, so continuing to maintain momentum on the recruiting trail is important. Morris brings a versatile skillset and competitive nature that is tough to find among offensive line recruits and he should have a chance to come in and help the Aggies right away. Morris is also well-connected with several important underclassmen, including Class of 2022 quarterback Tevin Carter, another Aggies target.
WHY IT HURTS FOR TENNESSEE AND ARKANSAS
Both schools appeared to lead at various times during Morris' recruitment, but in the end both ended up empty-handed. For Arkansas, the writing has been on the wall for a long time and both parties had moved on since Morris seemingly soured on the Hogs over the summer. Tennessee on the other hand was still working to get Morris on campus as late as last week and was hoping the appeal of early playing time might keep the Tennessee native close to home. While the Vols will likely continue recruiting Morris, as will programs like Miami that recently entered the picture, flipping his commitment will be an uphill battle.