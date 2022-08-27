AggieYell.com's series on the 2022 Texas A&M football team by position group continues with the linebackers.

Andre White is one of the leaders of the defense.

Returning players

Senior Andre White: 57 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games (9 starts) Junior Edgerrin Cooper: 53 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 1 INT in 12 games (1 start) Senior Chris Russell: 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss in 12 games Redshirt junior Tarian Lee: 8 tackles in 12 games



Newcomers

Ish Harris is one of the new arrivals at linebacker.

Freshman Ish Harris: 57 tackles, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery at Pilot Point High School; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com Freshman Martrell Harris: 67 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INT at The Woodlands High School; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American Freshman Enai White: 32 tackles, 6 sacks at Philadelphia Imhotep; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American

Setting the scene

With the departure of Aaron Hansford, it was a natural for the speedy Edgerrin Cooper to move into the starting lineup. Along with three-year starter Andre White, the Aggies have a pair of solid linebackers in the starting lineup. Veterans Chris Russell and Tarian Lee return, but they're in a dogfight with newcomers Enai White, Ish Harris and Martrell Harris to make sure they stay in the rotation. White is a late arrival, moving to linebacker just last week. But his role could be very specific: rush the passer.

Battle to watch

Chris Russell's performance this summer has given him an edge.

The third linebacker competition. The Aggies have largely used two linebackers and rotated a third the past couple of seasons and that isn't likely to change under DJ Durkin. A strong summer appears to have given Russell the advantage here, but he continues to be pushed by Lee and Martrell Harris, especially.

The pressure's on

Lee. If he doesn't win the third linebacker job, he's going to have to compete with three younger and very talented young players for snaps. That could be increasingly difficult as they get used to the college game as the season goes on.

Projected depth chart (starters in bold)