First, Vernon Jackson suffered a neck injury which will likely end his career. Then Deneric Prince decided to transfer, with Jacob Kibodi following suit at the end of the season. The biggest blow came Tuesday, when former starter Jashaun Corbin's name popped up in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Corbin entered his sophomore season as the unquestioned starter, replacing All-American Trayveon Williams. He ran the ball 35 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in the first six quarters of the season, but suffered a significant hamstring injury before halftime of A&M's 24-10 loss at Clemson and missed the rest of the year.

While Corbin was on the shelf, two backs -- Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson -- emerged as capable replacements. With big back Deondre Jackson and speedy Devon Achane poised to sign Wednesday, the Aggies could start to replenish their depth quickly. They are also in the final two for both 4-star E.J. Smith and 5-star Zach Evans, which could have played a factor in Corbin's decision to leave A&M after two seasons.

For his Aggie career, Corbin carried the ball 96 times for 483 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass in the 2019 season opener.