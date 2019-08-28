As far as Fisher was concerned, the reason for recruiting Corbin was obvious.

"There's nothing he can't do on the football field," he said of Corbin.

After carrying the ball 61 times for 346 yards in relief of Trayveon Williams last year, Corbin has gone from the future of the running back room to the starter. Even though replacing the man who set the single-season record for rushing yards last year could be intimidating, Corbin isn't fazed.

"I don't feel any pressure. I feel like God put me in this situation because he felt I was ready for it," he said.

Indeed, the 6-foot, 207-pound running back said he's actually much more at ease in 2019 than he was during his freshman campaign. Much of that comfort level, he said, comes from having a full year in Fisher's offense.

"I feel like I know the playbook in and out. Last year, I picked up on the playbook very quickly, which allowed me to play in some situations. This year, that (Williams) is gone, I know all the protections, routes, all the runs, reads," he said.

Williams may be gone, but his shadow still looms large. Now that he's the leader of the running back unit, Corbin said he's leaning on the lessons he learned last year.

"I'm kind of the guy who sets the tempo in the running back room. Basically, I'm just trying to make that transition (to starter) and share everything Trayveon taught me with everyone else," he said.

While Corbin is confident in his own abilities, he knows a running back will only go so far as his offensive line will allow. In this case, Corbin believes he will be able to go a long way.

"This offensive line, I love every single one of them. If I could take them out to lunch, I would, but I don't think I have the expenses for that," he said.

The affection between Corbin and the linemen is mutual, as they said they're looking forward to blocking for him.

"He's a slippery guy. He's a really good guy, he's a really talented back. He has vision, he has a lot of quickness. I guess you can say he has a lot of qualities of Trayveon Williams," left tackle Dan Moore said. "I love blocking for him. It's easy."

Corbin takes over a key role in the Aggie offense as A&M faces a brutal schedule in 2019, but he believes this team is ready for the challenge.

"I'm very excited. The opportunity we have this year is second to none," he said. "Me, coming into the starting role, I just feel blessed. I'm ready to show what I can do."