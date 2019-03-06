Morris and Reynolds, who may not get a chance to play at A&M at all if they don't make a move this spring.

Renfro wasn't great in 2018, but he was easily the most consistent corner on the team and deserves to stay on the field -- at least until the new arrivals push him this summer. Jones was attacked early and often once he started getting on the field against South Carolina, but largely held up well. The secondary was definitely improved with him on the field than when Oliver was.

Oliver was one of the biggest disappointments of the year, going from a possible All-SEC selection to the bench after he was repeatedly burned and tackled poorly. He gets another shot this spring, but he'll have to really stand out to get the confidence of the coaches back. Roney Elam and Clifford Chattman weren't mentioned above because they're likely going to be competing for the nickel job, but could also factor in at corner.

Fuller was pretty good last spring and probably enters this early series of practices as the fourth corner. Morris has reportedly dropped his 40-yard-dash time into the 4.4s, so he may be one to watch closely. Reynolds seems to be a man without a real position, while Howard was relegated to special teams duty last year.