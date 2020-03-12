Next week was supposed to be one of the most exciting weeks of the college sports calendar: the start of March Madness, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Instead, arenas around the nation will be silent as the NCAA officially cancelled both the Men's and Women's tournaments Thursday afternoon.

The decision to scrap the highly lucrative tournaments comes after all Power 5 conferences decided to cancel their own tournaments, even though they were under way. In the case of the Big East, the tournament was cancelled at halftime of a game. Texas A&M's Men's basketball team did not get a chance to play in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, as its Thursday night tilt with Missouri was put off hours before it would have started. The Aggies end the season with a 16-14 record and a 10-8 mark in conference, good enough to tie for sixth. The Aggies were expected to finish 12th according to preseason polls, and the rebound from a losing 2018-19 season was enough to win first-year head coach Buzz Williams the AP's SEC Coach of the Year award.

The Women's basketball team lost to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament, but was still a shoo-in for the NCAAs. They finished 22-8, 10-6 in the SEC, and tied for third place.

The baseball, softball and track seasons all remain on hold, but will likely be cancelled as well. The SEC has already stated that there will be no athletic activities on member campuses through at least March 30, and all spring championships -- including the baseball and softball College World Series -- have already been cancelled by the NCAA.

The Aggie baseball team is currently 15-3 and riding a five-game winning streak. The softball team is 17-9, 1-2 in the SEC.