Cupp hits the portal

Cupp, who has dealt with numerous severe injuries during his first three seasons at A&M, put up no stats in 10 games last year. He did, however, work his way into increasing playing time later in the 2021 season.

Cupp worked with the first team this spring and coach Jimbo Fisher said the team retained high hopes that he would become a major contributor -- if he stayed healthy.

Health had been a key problem for Cupp. He was running ahead of fellow freshman Jalen Wydermyer in 2019 before a severe ankle injury ended his season two weeks before the opener. Wydermyer would fill his spot in the lineup and become a freshman All-American.

The Aggies hoped to have Cupp join Wydermyer on the field in 2020, but a shoulder injury short-circuited those plans. The former 4-star then split time with converted defensive end Max Wright in 2021, while still dealing with nagging injury issues. Wydermyer, in the meantime, would be a Mackey Award finalist both seasons.

The tall and speedy Cupp seemed to be back in pre-injury form this spring, but his decision to enter the portal comes just days after the Aggies held their first scrimmage of 2022.