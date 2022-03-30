Cupp hits the portal
In a surprise move, Texas A&M's projected starting tight end, Baylor Cupp has entered the transfer portal.
Cupp, who has dealt with numerous severe injuries during his first three seasons at A&M, put up no stats in 10 games last year. He did, however, work his way into increasing playing time later in the 2021 season.
Cupp worked with the first team this spring and coach Jimbo Fisher said the team retained high hopes that he would become a major contributor -- if he stayed healthy.
Health had been a key problem for Cupp. He was running ahead of fellow freshman Jalen Wydermyer in 2019 before a severe ankle injury ended his season two weeks before the opener. Wydermyer would fill his spot in the lineup and become a freshman All-American.
The Aggies hoped to have Cupp join Wydermyer on the field in 2020, but a shoulder injury short-circuited those plans. The former 4-star then split time with converted defensive end Max Wright in 2021, while still dealing with nagging injury issues. Wydermyer, in the meantime, would be a Mackey Award finalist both seasons.
The tall and speedy Cupp seemed to be back in pre-injury form this spring, but his decision to enter the portal comes just days after the Aggies held their first scrimmage of 2022.
What it means for the Aggies
This departure, along with that of former 5-star Demond Demas, means the Aggies have lost a lot of potential at the offensive skill positions that never translated into production. While Demas had his chances, Cupp's opportunity finally seemed to be arriving, making his decision all the more odd.
But if the Aggies have one thing, it's an abundance of tight ends. True freshman Jake Johnson was starting to turn heads before suffering a quadriceps injury last week, but he should return soon. Wright, primarily a blocker, still has a season of eligibility left. Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith is finally healthy, as is redshirt freshman Fernando Garza. Both look physically prepared to contribute.
The pipeline will get deeper this summer, when Donovan Green, the nation's top-rated tight end, and Theo Ohrstrom, the most talented prospect in all of Europe, arrive on campus. With Cupp's departure, all three freshmen tight ends now have a very realistic chance at playing time this fall.