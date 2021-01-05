AggieYell - Dan Moore moves on

Dan Moore moves on
After a superb 2020 season, one of the senior members of the Maroon Goons has decided to make the move to the NFL.
Left tackle Dan Moore, who had started 36 straight games at left tackle for Texas A&M, announced Jan. 5 that he had decided to forego his extra year of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft.
Thank you 12th man...time to pursue my dream! pic.twitter.com/OPsZ30C5Yv— Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) January 5, 2021
There had been discussion that Moore might decide to take advantage of the extra year and remain at A&M, and he demurred on the subject when asked about it at midseason. But after a year where his much-improved play helped the Aggie offensive line become finalists for the Joe Moore Award, Dan Moore decided it was time to move on.
Moore's performance was unquestionably one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020 season as he helped hold opponents to seven total sacks of Kellen Mond for the season while A&M running backs averaged 5.5 yards per carry. The offense as a whole averaged 6.5 yards per play in 2020.
After a 2019 season where he struggled with speed rushers and was called for nine penalties, Moore did a solid job protecting Mond's blind side and was only called for four penalties this past season.
What it means for 2021
Moore's decision to leave officially puts the offensive line shuffle into motion. No matter who else remains, the Aggies need a new left tackle -- and that will almost certainly be Kenyon Green. With Green, a 2020 All-American, at left tackle, there's a need for a new left guard. Aki Ogunbiyi, the nation's number two guard in the 2020 class, will likely have first crack at the job but could be pushed by 2021 5-star Bryce Foster. Fellow 2020 signee Josh Bankhead could also be in the mix. Depending on who else stays or leaves, talented redshirt freshman Layden Robinson could also be in the competition.
The Aggies will have some options to replace Green at left guard, but will have to hope the Outland Trophy semifinalist is ready to move back outside in his third season.