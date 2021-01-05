AggieYell - Dan Moore moves on

Left tackle Dan Moore, who had started 36 straight games at left tackle for Texas A&M, announced Jan. 5 that he had decided to forego his extra year of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft.

There had been discussion that Moore might decide to take advantage of the extra year and remain at A&M, and he demurred on the subject when asked about it at midseason. But after a year where his much-improved play helped the Aggie offensive line become finalists for the Joe Moore Award, Dan Moore decided it was time to move on.

Moore's performance was unquestionably one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020 season as he helped hold opponents to seven total sacks of Kellen Mond for the season while A&M running backs averaged 5.5 yards per carry. The offense as a whole averaged 6.5 yards per play in 2020.

After a 2019 season where he struggled with speed rushers and was called for nine penalties, Moore did a solid job protecting Mond's blind side and was only called for four penalties this past season.