Defense leads Aggies to victory over Deacs

In fact, it was flat out weird.

The Aggies made 19 baskets and turned the ball over 18 times. They made one of 15 three-point attempts after halftime, and won the half by 10. They finished the game on a 12-2 run over the last six minutes, 46 seconds -- and didn't make a basket from the field for the final four minutes, 33 seconds of that stretch.

"It was a tractor pull," coach Buzz Williams said. "But we hung around. Hung around just enough, just to be good enough to have the result we wanted."

The Aggies won the way they tend to, with stifling defense and strong rebounding after halftime.

Wade Taylor led the 22nd-ranked Aggies (7-2) with 15 points, but the big man trio of Henry Coleman (10 points), Pharrel Payne (10 points) and Andersson Garcia (5 points, 16 rebounds) made the difference as A&M outscored the Demon Deacons (7-3) 28-18 in the second half.

It was not exactly a sterling example of beautiful basketball.

The Aggies started slowly, scoring only four points while turning the ball over three times in the first four minutes of the game. Wake Forest had a 16-9 lead with 12:33 to go in the first half after a dunk by forward Tre'Von Spillers (6 points) before the defense clamped down and allowed the Aggies to go on 14-0 run over the next five minutes, 16 seconds to give the Aggies a 23-16 lead. Taylor hit his three-pointer of the half to give A&M another seven-point lead with 5:44 to go in the half -- and then the Aggies hit the snooze button to let the Demon Deacons back in the game.

A&M would not score for more than five minutes, allowing Wake Forest to tie the game at 26, but Taylor banked in his third three of the half with 25 seconds remaining to give the Aggies a 29-26 lead. A&M had hit 58% of their shots from the field, but had turned the ball over 14 times in 20 minutes.

"We were just giving it to them," Williams said. "Considering that it was a 62 possession game and we gave it to them 18 times -- that's almost mathematically impossible."

The first half was ugly, but the second half made it look like art. Neither team could gain separation as one shot after another was missed at the rim, three-pointers completely missed everything and Wake Forest blew a chance to take the lead but was called for basket interference on an uncontested layup.

The Demon Deacons did take the lead at 36-34 with 14:15 to go in the game when guard Hunter Sallis (19 points) made one of his three three-pointers in 13 attempts. But the Aggies began to pound the ball inside, going right at Wake Forest's big men. Payne would score six of A&M's next seven points, grabbing an offensive rebound for a tip-in, scoring on a layup and then converting two free throws.

"We noticed they were going one-on-one in the post. So we tried to feed it down low, and I was able to make an impact," Payne said.

Payne scored another basket to put the Aggies up 45-40 with 8:15 left, then Coleman took over. He hit a pair of free throws, followed up with a dunk off a Taylor steal and then hit a difficult fadeaway jumper on the baseline after a steal by Garcia to put A&M up nine with 5:30 to go in the game.

"He's a dog, I would say," Payne said of Coleman.

Garcia would get a three-point play of his own the following possession, as he did everything for the Aggies in the second half. A&M was beaten soundly on the offensive glass in the first half seven to two, but flipped things with a vengeance after halftime. The Aggies grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to Wake Forest's eight in the final 20 minutes, with Garcia snagging four of them. During the second half, Garcia had 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and the three-point play.

"I think he was the difference for our team," Williams said of Garcia. "For sure, think it's the best he's played. I think he played to his identity."

In a classic understatement, Williams said the win was "not aesthetically pleasing," but it was the lowest point total a power conference opponent has scored during Williams' tenure at A&M. The Demon Deacons only scored 18 points after intermission, making just eight of 30 shots.

"I think it was our press (that made the difference)," Payne said. "Our really aggressive press took some time off the clock, and we're able to get them on, think one or two 10-second calls or something like that."

Bizarre though the game was, the Aggies are perfectly content with the outcome.

"We hung around just enough," Williams said. "A lot of the things that we’re good at we weren’t good at."