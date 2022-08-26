AggieYell.com's series on the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with the defensive tackles.

McKinnley Jackson is being expected to lead a young, talented group of defensive tackles.

Returning players

Junior McKinnley Jackson: 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 9 games (4 starts) in 2021 Junior Isaiah Raikes: 8 tackles in 12 games (1 start) Redshirt junior Adarious Jones: 12 tackles, .5 TFL in 12 games Sophomore Shemar Turner: 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in 8 games; Freshman All-SEC Redshirt freshman Albert Regis: Redshirted in 2021 Redshirt freshman Marcus Burris: Redshirted in 2021

Newcomers

Freshman Walter Nolen: 85 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14 sacks at Powell (Tenn.) High School; 5-star recruit and #2 player in the nation according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American Freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Setting the scene

Shemar Turner could be a key part of the rotation at defensive tackle.

The Aggies lost DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy after last season, but they've got a strong group to work with this year. Jackson and Raikes both played significant roles last year and Turner was extremely impressive when healthy last year. He's bulked up to around 300 pounds and could be a force this year. Regis flashed when given an opportunity in the spring, and Burris has stepped his play up as well. Everyone is excited about the future prospects of Nolen and Dindy, but Nolen has been hampered by nagging injuries this summer and Dindy is still recovering from surgery and hasn't practiced at all this summer. Neither has Jones, though he may be inching towards a return.

Battle to watch

For the fourth and final spot in the rotation, likely between Nolen and Regis. If the incredibly gifted Nolen is healthy, he should win out, but the tenacious Regis has taken advantage when an opportunity is given to him.

The pressure's on

Burris. A 4-star recruit just a year ago, he finds himself in jammed in with several other players in a fight for playing time. That job will only get tougher when Nolen is 100% and Dindy returns to the field, so he needs to find a way onto the field early on and perform at a high level when he does.

Projected depth chart (starters in bold)

Walter Nolen's talent may be too much to keep him off the field.