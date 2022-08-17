Demani Richardson leads the secondary

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2021 stats: 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 4 passes defensed in 12 games (all starts)

Projected 2022 role: Starting safety

In his fourth year as a starter, Richardson is one of the most experienced players on the team and a leader in the secondary. This year, he looks almost like a linebacker instead of a safety, but his speed and agility appear to be improved. If those things are true, Richardson could be a nightmare for SEC offenses in his senior season.