Demani Richardson leads the secondary
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at safety Demani Richardson.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
2021 stats: 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 4 passes defensed in 12 games (all starts)
Projected 2022 role: Starting safety
In his fourth year as a starter, Richardson is one of the most experienced players on the team and a leader in the secondary. This year, he looks almost like a linebacker instead of a safety, but his speed and agility appear to be improved. If those things are true, Richardson could be a nightmare for SEC offenses in his senior season.