Demas Ruled Ineligible for Season - His Reaction

Courtney Roland
@CourtneyRivals
Editor

On Tuesday Tomball High School 2020 five-star wide receiver and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas was ruled ineligible to play his senior season at Tomball.

Texas A&M five-star wide receiver Demand Demas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Demas transferred from North Forest High School to Tomball after his junior season in order to be in a better, safer environment. North Forest coaches had an issue with that, and the two parties argued it out in front of UIL committee on Tuesday. With what little information the UIL had time to go off of they voted 6-0 Demas was ineligible to play at Tomball.

