Demas Ruled Ineligible for Season - His Reaction
On Tuesday Tomball High School 2020 five-star wide receiver and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas was ruled ineligible to play his senior season at Tomball.
Demas transferred from North Forest High School to Tomball after his junior season in order to be in a better, safer environment. North Forest coaches had an issue with that, and the two parties argued it out in front of UIL committee on Tuesday. With what little information the UIL had time to go off of they voted 6-0 Demas was ineligible to play at Tomball.
I just wanna thank all the people that have my back and believe in me I’m NOT going back to North Forest I’m staying at Tomball High School for the better environment and better academics I know GOD has better plans for me 💯❤️ #GigEm 👍🏾— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) August 20, 2019
BREAKING VIDEO: Tomball WR @DemondDemas1 talks to the media after being DENIED his appeal to the SEC. He will not play football his senior year. #txhsfb @abc13sports @KPRC2RandyMc @DTGoteraKHOU @MarkBermanFox26 @ToddFreed57 @usatodayhss @MaxPreps @abc13houston @HISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/ClB5xmukCl— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) August 20, 2019