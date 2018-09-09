Demond Demas Loves His Team
Despite a 26-28 loss to Clemson on Saturday night, Texas A&M coaches are still saying how proud they are of the team, as they should;
I love our guys and am extremely proud of them. The best is yet to come!!! 👍🏽 #gigem #aggies— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) September 9, 2018
No solace with a tough loss, but I couldn’t be prouder to be a Fightin Texas Aggie‼️— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) September 9, 2018
Aggie fans are feeling the same, and actually had multiple reasons to smile leaving Aggieland last night; Kellen Mond’s statistical performance, and then for what transpired post game.
Jimbo Fisher had a monster list of top prospects in town to watch Mond throw for an impressive 430-plus yards and experience an electric Kyle Field.
It was an honor to meet our Governor of TX @GregAbbott_TX 👍 pic.twitter.com/BaWmmSTp51— FAST Houston-Dallas- Louisiana (@Fast7v7) September 9, 2018
Texas A & M vs Clemson 🏈 Game with these guys. pic.twitter.com/8Bqljkah7A— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) September 8, 2018
After a tough loss Fisher had a pretty big smile stretch across face as 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Demond Demas gave him a hug post game and announced his decision to commit to Texas A&M.
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @footwork_king1 @CoachBluford51 @CliftonTerrell4 @JavonneShepherd @LatrellNeville7 @T4LKevo pic.twitter.com/pUnQdrRtLw— Mr.#1️⃣ (@DemondDemas1) September 9, 2018
The North Forest standout finished his sophomore season with close to 50 offers. Over this past summer, July 30th to be exact, Demas announced a top five list which included the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas. The Aggies were at one point his clear cut favorite. Despite not having made his top five Coach Fisher knew A&M had his heart, and so the Ag’s continued their pursuit. It all worked out.
“Coach (Dameyune) Craig, Coach Jimbo Fisher, I love all of them,” said Demas.
In 2016, as a freshman, Demas was named the District 11-4A-1 Offensive Newcomer of the year, and in 2017 he was named the unanimous Offensive MVP of the district.