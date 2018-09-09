Despite a 26-28 loss to Clemson on Saturday night, Texas A&M coaches are still saying how proud they are of the team, as they should;

I love our guys and am extremely proud of them. The best is yet to come!!! 👍🏽 #gigem #aggies — Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) September 9, 2018

No solace with a tough loss, but I couldn’t be prouder to be a Fightin Texas Aggie‼️ — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) September 9, 2018

Aggie fans are feeling the same, and actually had multiple reasons to smile leaving Aggieland last night; Kellen Mond’s statistical performance, and then for what transpired post game. Jimbo Fisher had a monster list of top prospects in town to watch Mond throw for an impressive 430-plus yards and experience an electric Kyle Field.

It was an honor to meet our Governor of TX @GregAbbott_TX 👍 pic.twitter.com/BaWmmSTp51 — FAST Houston-Dallas- Louisiana (@Fast7v7) September 9, 2018

Texas A & M vs Clemson 🏈 Game with these guys. pic.twitter.com/8Bqljkah7A — Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) September 8, 2018

After a tough loss Fisher had a pretty big smile stretch across face as 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Demond Demas gave him a hug post game and announced his decision to commit to Texas A&M.