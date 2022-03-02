Demond Demas' future at A&M in doubt

As first reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Demas was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence. He was later released on $5,000 bond.

The incident in question allegedly occurred on Feb. 26 and involved Demas's girlfriend. According to the probable cause statement, Demas "pushed her head into the wall," at which point she bit him on the shoulder. The unnamed female said Demas threw her off the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip.

Demas has been suspended by the university and is currently separated from the football program. The team's spring practice begins March 7.

High-powered Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing Demas, said the redshirt sophomore turned himself in after hearing there was a warrant out for his arrest.

"Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond," Buzebee said in a statement. "We look forward to to demonstrating that this was all an unfortunate misunderstanding."

Buzbee said Demas "looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be."

In 10 games last season, Demas had 15 catches for 235 yards (15.7 YPC) and 1 touchdown. The lone touchdown came on his first career catch, a 70-yarder against New Mexico. His season was shortened by a broken leg suffered late in the season.