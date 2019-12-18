News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 07:33:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Devin Price is Home

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals

AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period rolls on with College Station product Devin Price.

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 185-pounds

Chose A&M over Arizona, Vanderbilt and North Carolina.

Awards/Recognition: Junior season - First team All-District;

Stats: In 2019 Price had 31 receptions for 632 yards and 14 touchdowns

2020 projection: Price will enroll in January, and have the spring season to acclimate. There are three receivers in 2020 class including Price, five-star Demand Demas and four-star Muhsin Muhammad III.

Film Study:

Price has tremendous hands and is a reliable target. He is a major threat to opposing defenses in the red-zone, and on one-on-one matchups will most likely always come down with the ball in his hands In the end zone.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}