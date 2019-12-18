Devin Price is Home
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period rolls on with College Station product Devin Price.
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 185-pounds
Chose A&M over Arizona, Vanderbilt and North Carolina.
Awards/Recognition: Junior season - First team All-District;
Stats: In 2019 Price had 31 receptions for 632 yards and 14 touchdowns
2020 projection: Price will enroll in January, and have the spring season to acclimate. There are three receivers in 2020 class including Price, five-star Demand Demas and four-star Muhsin Muhammad III.
Film Study:
Price has tremendous hands and is a reliable target. He is a major threat to opposing defenses in the red-zone, and on one-on-one matchups will most likely always come down with the ball in his hands In the end zone.