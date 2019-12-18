2020 projection: Price will enroll in January, and have the spring season to acclimate. There are three receivers in 2020 class including Price, five-star Demand Demas and four-star Muhsin Muhammad III.

Price has tremendous hands and is a reliable target. He is a major threat to opposing defenses in the red-zone, and on one-on-one matchups will most likely always come down with the ball in his hands In the end zone.