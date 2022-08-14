Devin Price moving up the depth chart

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 1 catch, 7 yards in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Price has been the consummate team player for two years, playing well on special teams and getting a few shots to play at receiver. He hasn't complained, but has just kept working. Coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned that he's been impressed by Price's progress during the offseason and currently, he's working with the second team. He stands to be in a position where he racks up a whole lot more playing time this year than he has so far.