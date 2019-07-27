Price's decision came down to A&M and Arizona as the result of his long relationship with Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin. In the end, though, Price did what was expected and decided to stay home.

A&M Consolidated WR Devin Price grew up around Kyle Field, and now he'll play on it. Price, the son of A&M DE Coach Terry Price and an outstanding prospect in his own right, committed to the Aggies Saturday afternoon. He informed the coaching staff of his decision after A&M's pool party and barbecue -- largely catered by his dad -- for recruits Friday night.

Had Price's recruitment continued through the summer, the number of suitors likely would have taken off. The 6-foot-3 wideout dominated the state 7-on-7 tournament and was the primary factor in Consol's winning the state championship. With his size, speed and athleticism, he was a matchup nightmare. Now, he joins the nation's top wideout group in the 2020 class with Demond Demas, Troy Omeire and Moose Muhammad.

For my money, Price is one of the most underrated talents in Texas for 2020 and has not even started to tap into his potential. He has played wide receiver for just two seasons and has put up huge numbers -- 46 catches for 800 yards and 14 TD last year alone.

In Price, the Aggies are getting a player who has size and speed, running a 4.4-second 40-yard-dash at 6-foot-3. He's extremely fluid, cuts well and gets up to speed quickly, as you can see in his film. He blows right past defenders before they even have a chance to react.

As you'd expect from a coach's son, he knows exactly what's he doing on the football field. His footwork for a guy who has limited experience as a wideout is excellent and his fundamentals are all off the charts. He finds the ball well in flight, uses his hands properly and knows where he is on the football field.

Price will likely have a little bit of time to develop physically, and when that happens, look out. If he still has his speed when he gets to around 200 pounds (he has the frame for it), he will be deadly. He's get a tremendous upside and has yet to play his best football.