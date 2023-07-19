If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Highly respected by his teammates, Diggs said he was trying to emulate the leadership styles of two other defensive linemen from his underclassman years.

"(I'm) just learning from the guys that came before me, learning how to lead. Just watching guys like Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin (Leal)," he said. "How they was leading, I took it and used it and tried to add more things to it, and I guess Coach just respected it and liked it."

One message Diggs repeats frequently to his teammates is that there are no days off in the SEC.

"I tell (freshmen and transfers) that this is not going to be easy, because (the SEC) is the best conference in college football," he said. "If you put the work in every day, you watch the film, it'll come back to you. Everyone's big and strong; it's about the inches and taking advantage of every inch you get."

As a redshirt junior, Diggs is now one of the older players on a defensive front that enters 2023 with high expectations. He the experience gained by freshmen in 2022 has helped them become more confident in their ability to play SEC football.

"I just see the depth. I see a lot of the young guys getting experience last year, and when you go in now to work out, I see the confidence they have now, like it's different for them and they've learned a lot more about the game," he said.

Diggs mentioned several players he believed are ready to take a big step forward.

"Shemar Stewart, LT (Overton), even Gabriel Dindy. You see those guys have flashes, with things they've learned playing last year," he said. "The 12th Man should just be ready to watch those guys get after the quarterback, make a lot of plays."

Diggs said that he saw improvement in spring camp from another much-maligned group, the offensive line.

"They're playing better together. The chemistry is there," he said. "Those guys are playing better as a team."

When asked if he thought the team had a chip on its shoulder after last year's disappointing season, Diggs replied quickly, "Yes, I would."

"Nobody likes losing. That was hard," he said. "We will have a chip on our shoulder because we don't want that to happen again. If we're flying under the radar, I'm fine with that, because then we can sneak up on people and just play football."



