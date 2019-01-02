Dodson's leadership on and off the field made him a key part of A&M's resurgence in 2018 under Jimbo Fisher, but he also had a knack for making the big play. He scored two touchdowns this year, returning a blocked punt for a score against Louisiana-Monroe and taking an 75-yard interception back for a touchdown in the 52-13 rout of N.C. State in the Gator Bowl. During his stellar sophomore season in which he racked up 104 tackles and 10 TFL, he also picked off three passes and returned one of them for a score.

Dodson saw his production slip in 2018, but was still second on the team with 70 tackles and added 7 tackles for loss. He started every game of his final two seasons, playing both middle and outside linebacker.

Dodson would have started at either MIKE or SAM linebacker next season along with Anthony Hines III, leaving Buddy Johnson at Rover. Now, Johnson will likely replace Dodson at SAM with Hines taking over Otaro Alaka's spot in the middle -- and leaving Rover wide open.

Even though the Aggies played more of a 4-2-5 with a nickel back this season, they're now going to have to get creative when it comes to the third linebacker. The first name that comes to mind is Ikenna Okeke, who was performing at a high level before tearing his ACL late in the summer. He will likely get a long look at Rover.

Rover is far from A&M's only concern at linebacker, however. The lack of depth with the loss of Alaka and Dodson puts A&M back where they were last spring, without two experienced players anchoring the group. One addition could be redshirt sophomore Aaron Hansford, who seems to be making the switch from offense, but he's also coming off of a serious knee injury.

The importance of A&M's linebacker signees for 2019 has taken a huge step up. Two of them -- Andre White and RJ Orebo -- will be on campus for spring practice. White, a 4-star from Harrisburg, Pa., could be pushed into the rotation immediately. Montgomery, Ala. 3-star Ke'Shun Brown, who shares more than a few similarities with Dodson, could also be on the field as soon as he arrives.

Even with an infusion in talent, Dodson's early departure is a loss the Aggies could ill afford.