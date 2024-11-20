Dominant second half pushes Aggies past Southern

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies (4-1) used a 19-0 run that lasted more than eight minutes to erase a 14-point halftime advantage to pull away from Southern (1-4) for a 71-54 win Wednesday night before a crowd of 7,061 at Reed Arena. The Aggies were led offensively — and during their long run — by Wade Taylor and Zhuric Phelps, who scored 16 and 12 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III added 11 points and six rebounds.

The first half was an utter disaster for A&M, as they shot less than 23% from the field, 20% from three-point range and just 50% from the free throw line. The Aggies turned the ball over seven times and had six shots blocked, while Southern hit one ridiculous shot after another while shooting 52% from the field.

The crowd was stunned into silence after Southern scored right at the buzzer ending the first half to go into the locker room with a 39-25 lead. Any confidence Southern had, however, vanished after Jordan Johnson (17 points) hit a three to put the Jaguars up 42-29 with 16:49 in the game.

The Aggies then started an avalanche of scoring with Phelps sprinting to the other end for a layup. After a Southern miss, Phelps scored again to cut the lead to nine. Southern’s AJ Barnes would hit a jumper after a free throw from Solomon Washington (5 points) to put the Jaguars back up 10, but they would then go ice cold.

Taylor then went on a personal 7-0 run, hitting a pair of threes and a a free throw to cut the deficit to 44-41 with 12:35 remaining. Phelps made another layup to cut the lead to one, then Jace Carter made a layup in transition -- his only points of the night -- to give the Aggies a 45-44 lead with 11:12 to remaining.

The two teams would go nearly two minutes without scoring, but Manny Obaseki (9 points) broke the drought in A&M’s favor with an acrobatic layup and a foul, giving A&M a four-point lead.

Southern racked up fouls at a rapid rate after halftime, and the Aggies took advantage. Phelps hit a pair of free throws, followed by one from Coleman. After another missed three by Southern, Obaski drove to the basket for another layup to give A&M a nine-point lead at 53-44.

Freshman Jace Debron hit a long three for Southern with 6:08 to go in the game to make it a six-point game — the Jaguars’ first points in eight minutes, nine seconds. Before that make, the Aggies had been not only on a 19-0 run, but had outscored the visitors 25-5 to after intermission. Even though they continued to shoot poorly from three-point distance, A&M would shoot 53% from the field after halftime.

Depron made another jumper to cut the lead to four with 4:43 left, which simply set up another big A&M scoring run. Dominating at the rim, A&M got two layups from Coleman, a dunk from Obaseki and a tip-in from Washington as part of a quick 8-0 run to put A&M up 12 with three minutes left.

Phelps would add six more points, all on dunks or layups, in the final one minute, 45 seconds to put the game firmly away.