"That was last year, and last year has nothing to do with this year," he said Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

It's tough to feel sorry for Drinkwitz, as he returns quarterback Brady Cook and All-SEC receiver Luther Burden to anchor a stout offense. But Missouri needs to find replacements for longtime starters Javon Foster and left tackle and Xavier Delgado at left guard.

"Offensively we returned a lot of starters. We returned a lot of production. But I think in this league, in order to be successful, you have to win in the trenches, and it starts with having to replace a left tackle and a left guard that had three years of starting experience," he said.

The Tigers also need to find a replacement for running back Cody Schrader, who led the SEC in rushing last year. Two senior transfers, Marcus Carroll (Georgia State) and Nate Noel (Appalachian State) will be tasked with that duty.

"Now, we've got a lot of really good players who can (run the ball). We went to the portal and found Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, both respected good players at their previous locations," he said.

Drinkwitz was more concerned about Missouri's defense, which has a new coordinator in Corey Batoon after former defensive coordinator Blake Baker went to LSU. That side of the ball, Drinkwitz said, has plenty to work on.

"You know, last year we were 95th in explosive rush. We were 108th in explosive pass. We were 50th in the country in third-down defense. And so our mindset has been how do we get better. And, yes, we have to replace a lot of defensive talented players," he said. "I'm more concerned about us eliminating explosive plays, which is the second biggest contributor to winning and losing in college football. Turnovers is number one. The explosive play battle is number two. And how do we improve on third downs. I mean, being 50th in the country on third down percentage is not great."

One thing that Drinkwitz won't have to worry about is inexperience, as he brings a team filled with veterans into the 2024 season.

"We have 22 players on our roster that have 12 or more starts in their collegiate career. So we have the expertise. We have those let-down games in our past that really help us realize that, hey, you can't take a Tuesday practice off. You can't miss Workday Wednesday. You have to approach Fast Friday with a mindset of this is what it takes to win in order for you to put your best foot forward on Saturday, and in this league if you don't, you're going to get embarrassed in a hurry," he said.

Missouri's first road game is at Texas A&M and, while Drinkwitz said he's not sure what to expect from a new-look Aggies team, he is very familiar with its coach.

"Obviously, (I) have a lot of respect for Coach Elko. He's kicked my butt several times as a defensive coordinator and obviously has excellent acumen from what he did at Duke," Drinkwitz said.



The trip to College Station will be Drinkwitz's first to Kyle Field, and he's looking forward to the challenge.

"I have a lot of respect for the 12th Man and understand the history and heritage of that program," he said. "I've heard the horror stories about the press box shaking and how intimidating that place is going to be. We're going to have our hands full."