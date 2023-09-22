While training with quarterback guru George Whitfield in San Diego before the 2013 season, Manziel took batting practice with the hometown Padres. He put one into the left field bleachers, no mean feat at Petco Park. Along with being a Heisman Trophy winner in football and a scratch golfer, Manziel was also a very good baseball player.

Weigman is no slouch on the diamond himself, having been projected as an early-round draft pick before deciding to withdraw from the MLB draft process and focus on football at A&M. A middle infielder in baseball, Weigman has found that his background playing shortstop has come in hand when evading defenders.

"It probably comes from the baseball side of things," he said of his ability to throw from different arm slots. "But I try and keep my mechanics pretty much the same. I mean, unless I have to change but other than that, I try and keep it keep it pretty much over the top but I don't know Coach Fisher, he doesn't like when I get down (to sidearm)."

For his part, Fisher said Weigman's baseball experience has been a help, even if he does get an occasional chewing out for dropping down to sidearm or three-quarters.

“The footwork when you’re playing middle infield, it’s like playing quarterback," Fisher said. "You have to have your feet up under you. He has a lot of those other tools that are things you can’t teach like those guys that can drop down to different arm angles and things.”

Weigman completed 25 of 29 passes, including 12 of his first 13, against Louisiana Monroe as the Aggies cruised to a 47-3 victory. Even though he threw on the move frequently, Weigman said he tried to keep his mechanics as consistent as possible.

"Sometimes at shortstop, you can just flip the ball over to first and they'll catch it. But at quarterback, you've got to be really good with your feet, really good with your eyes and really good with your mechanics all the time," he said.

If his mechanics are a concern, Fisher said Weigman doesn't show it on the football field. Instead, he said, the sophomore quarterback -- who has thrown for more than 900 yards and 8 touchdowns in three games -- makes the job look easy.

"He looks natural.He looks like he belongs doing it," Fisher said. "Connor looks like he belongs playing quarterback. Some guys, you see they've got a great arm, can run and even still look awkward at times. Everything he does about the game -- he fits in the game. The game makes sense to him. It's natural to him."

The natural element seems to pair with Weigman's baseball skills, as Fisher explained that the ability to throw from different arm slots is important when a quarterback is under pressure and the play is breaking down.

"It's when you're ad-libbing and reacting. There's no time to coach that ," he said. "It's what the good ones can do."

Another area where Weigman has been good is his command of the huddle and the offense in general. Wide receiver Ainias Smith said you won't find Weigman smiling or joking on the sideline, as he is all business.

“I haven’t seen him try to joke around. Even at the end of the game, he was making sure people were staying in the game and encouraging everybody,” Smith said. “He’s just a great leader.”

Fisher said Weigman's leadership traits could have come from his baseball background as well.

“When you get to know him, he’s very intelligent. He’s very charismatic," Fisher said. "He’s not quiet, but he’s very confident in himself. Baseball players and quarterbacks have always related."







