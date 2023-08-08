The Aggies had one of the nation's top pass defenses and were very tough to score on in the red zone. On the other hand, they were abysmal against the run and displayed very little pass rush. Those rough results, however, are one of the reasons Durkin believes the defense will improve in 2023.

"Experience helps you get a better feel for how do attack a guy, the game within the game," he said Sunday. "Technique and fundamentals, those are things as coaches we have to instill. You can take guys with great ability and talent, and our job as coaches is to teach them techniques and fundamentals and get them comfortable."

One group that seemed uncomfortable all of last year was the linebackers, who struggled repeatedly with gap fits and running out of position. With Tyler Santucci leaving to take the defensive coordinator job at Duke, Durkin has taken over the responsibility of coaching the linebackers. He said that a few obvious flaws have been worked on since the start of spring practice.

"Communication is always at the top. The D-line, the DBs, they're all in communication with the linebackers; everyone's waiting to hear from them," Durkin said. "Obviously, they have to communicate better and then play faster."

A&M's defensive coordinator readily admitted to the struggles the team had against the run in 2022

"We don't shy away from it. We were not good," Durkin said. "First of all, we need to improve. It's what we have to do. We have to be more consistent, I think is probably the word, across the board, run or pass. Play at a high level consistently."

When asked if the same players who struggled to get a pass rush last season can do so this year, Durkin said a year of experience for the members of the 2022 class should help in that area.

"I think we're very capable," he said. "Obviously, we were extremely young last year, but also talented. I think you get a year into that, your guys have a full winter spring, another summer under your belt. You see the differences, just in the body and the physical ability."

Durkin discussed the newest member of his defensive staff, Joe Schaefer, who was promoted from defensive analyst to an on-field position after the loss of Terry Price.

"He does an incredible job of seeing the picture. He's coaching multiple spots for us," Durkin said. "He's coordinated some very successful defenses and teams and so you've been successful doing that ... when you coach all 11, you see things a little differently and so that's why he provides tremendous value for us."

Entering his second year as the team's defensive coordinator, Durkin said he expects more because everyone has a greater comfort level -- including himself.

"First year, everything's a first: first training camp, knowing how things go, how the schedule runs, knowing your guys," he said. "I feel much more comfortable about knowing our personnel now, this year, and I think those guys probably have the same comfort level with me and how we do things and what our scheme is, so yeah, we're much further along this year."