Early signing '21: 2022 class leader is signed

Taylor plays corner a lot like his father, former Philadelphia Eagle Bobby Taylor, played the position. He's physical, likes to use his size to mess up routes at the line of scrimmage but has the ability to turn and run with receivers as well.

Like his dad, Taylor likes to play an aggressive style. He likes being up in the face of receivers to jam them at the line and get them off schedule. In doing so, he now controls the matchup and can stay right in the hip pocket of the opposing receiver.

But Taylor doesn't have to depend on strength to handle an opponent; he's got plenty of speed to turn and run with wideouts as well. He's got a nose for the football, as evidenced by a pair of touchdowns scored in recent weeks during Katy's playoff run to another state title. As you'd expect from a player with his pedigree, he's got good technique, solid footwork and simply has a knack for knowing where the football is once it's thrown. He's also a punt and kick returner, so he can be valuable on special teams.

The Aggie cornerback corps for the next two seasons at least will be built around Jaylon Jones, but there are some quality options to play across from him. With his size and advanced skill set, Taylor immediately jumps into the equation for playing time once he gets on campus next year.