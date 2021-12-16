Early signing '21: 5-star WR Evan Stewart makes it official

Aggie fans have to love this commitment, because they've seen someone similar to Stewart: Christian Kirk. Both are naturally smooth receivers with great field vision, outstanding acceleration and outstanding hands.

Stewart gets used at Frisco Liberty in a way similar to how Kirk was used at A&M: largely a slot receiver, but a lot of things are done to get the ball in his hands. Short passes, jet sweeps, and the deep ball. He does it all.

Stewart has outstanding speed and acceleration. He gets up to full speed fast, and you don't want to give him any space. He can find a gap anywhere on the field and cut it upfield. If you want him to go deep, he can do that too. He'll just run past you.

Stewart's skills are very natural. He's very smooth. He finds the ball in the air almost instinctively and he grabs the ball with authority.

The Aggies have pulled an absolute coup in landing Stewart. He's got all the skills to be a dynamic player in the SEC, and he could play very quickly if he picks up the offense and is willing to block. And the Aggies could use someone with his abilities.