Early signing '21: A&M adds key O-line piece in PJ Williams

Williams is a guy who is still growing into his massive frame and has tremendous upside. He's really still learning the position, but was first-team All-District anyway. He's got great athleticism and the frame you need for a left tackle.

The first thing that stuck me is that he's still really slender. He may be 260 pounds at this point, but he could easily get to 300 after his senior season and a year in college. He's got really good footwork, which isn't a shock considering he has played both defensive end and tight end before moving to left tackle. He moves very quickly and looks like he gets off the snap well.

Williams moves really well laterally in pass protection and those long arms make it really tough for opposing linemen to get in on him and push him around. Williams can hold them at bay in pass protection and gets up a lot of forward momentum when he run blocks.

The big thing for Williams is going to be adding size and muscle. That may take a little while, but he's got a great frame and is already an impressive blocker while still learning the position. He'll have time to develop at A&M, but has a real opportunity to become a special player at the next level.