Early signing '21: A&M lands Rivals 100 D-lineman from Arizona

The Aggies need a replacement for DeMarvin Leal at their big defensive end position and they may have him in Lucas. He's a huge defensive end, but has the speed and quickness to handle the job.

Lucas is already massive, but he'll probably gain another 15 pounds or so when he gets to A&M. But he's got excellent speed for his size and can get around offensive tackles. He's also got great strength and extremely long arms, allowing him to control confrontations with linemen.

Players of his size shouldn't be that fast, and they absolutely should not have the change of direction ability Lucas does. He can make a quick cut and get going another direction in just a step. And he's just too strong for high school defenders.

Lucas is another outstanding signing who will become even more dangerous as he gains polish. He needs to add some secondary moves and lower his pad level, but he's got the natural talent to be a force in the SEC.