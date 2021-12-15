Early signing '21: Aggies add 4-star Enai White

One of the more remarkable recruiting stories in the 2022 class, White visited A&M as an afterthought in June. It didn't seem like the visit had done much good, as he didn't include the Aggies in his initial list of official visits. But he came on another unofficial visit in early October, and that trip swung momentum in A&M's favor. He finally took his official visit last weekend with his family and assistant coach in tow, and that was enough for him to be sure Aggieland was the place for him.

The Aggies need a speed rusher to replace Tyree Johnson next year. They may have signed the nation's best in White. He has all the tools to be an absolute monster at the next level.

The first thing that stands out is his speed (which, I guess, makes sense). When he's in his stance, he looks like a sprinter coming out of the blocks. He's fast enough to turn the corner on tackles and get into the backfield. He can also recover if he's out of position and get back into the play.

He's got extremely long arms, which help him as well. He can keep away from linemen and disengage more easily because he can keep some distance between them.

He's also got some nice secondary moves. He shows off an impressive spin and also shows his quickness with a nice in-cut to get in the guard-tackle gap. '

This is a reminder that they don't play bad football in Philly. There's consistent, solid talent out of there and White is not only the best player in the city, but the best in the state of Pennsylvania. He's got an outstanding skill set. He needs to get stronger and refine his secondary moves, but everything he needs to be an elite player is there.