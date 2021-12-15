Early signing '21: Aggies add big WR in Noah Thomas

Every successful team needs a receiver who can just go up and get a pass when the game is on the line. Thomas can definitely do that, but he's capable of much more.

With his height, Thomas is a matchup problem for virtually any corner. He's physical and doesn't mind contact; in fact, he's difficult for defenders in tight spaces and goal-to-go situations because he's perfectly happy to push off and gain separation. That may be less than legal, but it's only illegal if you get called.

Thomas doesn't have elite speed, but it's plenty good. He's a track sprinter and those long strides allow him to take a lot ground quickly. He's smooth, steady and doesn't automatically slow down when the ball is in the air. He's got very good hands.

Thomas uses his height to his advantage, out-jumping defenders to pull down the ball. He high-points it well, snatches it with his hands and brings it in. He does a great job of finding the ball in flight and adjusting to it.

If you're looking for a recent comparison, think Josh Reynolds. Thomas has a couple of inches on Reynolds, but he has that same kind of sneaky-quick speed and the ability to get open. He's also able to make plays because he can be more physical than the defender. Reynolds, of course, racked up huge touchdown numbers for the Aggies so if Thomas can replicate that, A&M will be absolutely delighted.