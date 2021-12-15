Early signing '21: Aggies add huge offensive lineman

Nabou is a violent, physical player with tremendous size. He uses that size to his advantage in the running game, where he just overwhelms opponents.

He's projected at a guard at the next level, but I could see Josh Henson cross-training him at tackle as well, because he's not only got the size, but surprising quickness. He's played both left and right tackle in high school and has the speed to get out in front of his backs as the lead pulling guard on counters. His speed, for his size, is actually pretty impressive.

But Nabou is not, by any means, a finished product. He's got a lot of work to do on his technique, which can get pretty stiff and mechanical at times. He has a good punch in the running game, but he pops up out of his stance and takes away a lot of his lower body strength which he could use to drive defenders back. His pass blocking also needs some work.

It may take a season or two for him to contribute, but Nabou is already ahead of the curve when it comes to size and strength. He likes to bully people and has can move. He's got tremendous upside and could end up contributing either at guard or tackle.