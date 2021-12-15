Early signing '21: Aggies add versatile D-lineman in Dindy

Two words: explosiveness and strength. Holy cow, he's got super-sized amounts of both.

The first highlights are from this past season; the lower two are from 2020. I put the first one in because I've never seen a quarterback get pile-driven before.

Dindy looks like he's shot out of a cannon when he comes out of his stance. He's strong enough to push offensive linemen back, but that's if he has to. He's got the ability to blow right past them before they move as well.

He's kind of interesting in that he'll move almost slowly until he finds the ball, then he explodes to full speed in the space of one step. If he figures out that the quarterback or running back has the ball and they're nearby, it's over. They're going down.

His sheer brute strength allows him to stand up and push back offensive linemen when they're working on him one-on-one, and he can control double-teams and disrupt running plays as well. The idea of putting him next to Walter Nolen is absolutely terrifying.

The scary part is that Dindy can get better. He can get in better shape, be ready to go full speed every play and improve his technique by getting his pad level lower. Right now, he's largely dominating on sheer physical talent. Once he gets a season or two under Elijah Robinson? Good Lord.