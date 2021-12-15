Early signing '21: Aggies get crown jewel in 5-star Walter Nolen

Nolen is one of the most impressive talents I've seen since taking over this job. He's got almost inhuman speed for his size, superior strength and a knack for playing football. To say he's a freak would be putting it mildly.

Nolen's strength makes him a force. He can throw high school linemen aside, and then he has speed that virtually no player at 320 pounds has ever had. He's out of his stance like a shot and has the ability to run around or through opponents. Players of his size should not be able to turn a corner on a left tackle untouched, but he's capable of doing it.

When he's double teamed, he has the ability to split the double teams or just use his quickness to get past them. He's both dynamic and dominant. The Aggies are already loaded at defensive tackle this year, but it would be no surprise at all if Nolen comes in and is able to work his way into the rotation immediately. His natural ability is absolutely off the charts.