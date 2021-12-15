Early signing '21: Aggies land Smoke Bouie

Ok, I want you to keep in mind that these highlights are from 2019. In other words, his sophomore season -- and he's just doing ridiculous stuff. He didn't play last year because of a severe knee injury (tore his ACL and MCL), but he's supposed to be back up to 100% now.

If he is, the Aggies are getting an absolute freak athlete. He's got great speed, terrific instincts and simply makes plays.

This may date me, but Bouie doesn't remind me of any current corner. He reminds me of Darrell Green. Bouie's actually bigger than Green (5-foot-11 to 5-foot-9), but has the same slight build, excellent anticipation and tremendous closing speed.

Bouie's not as fast as Green, but maybe three people in NFL history are. But when I saw him run down a running back from behind after starting from the other side of the field, the comparison was immediate.

There's more to playing corner than just speed, of course, and Bouie has all the intangibles. He's very instinctive and jumps routes well; he also finds the ball when it's in the air quickly. He's got very good lateral movement and excellent upper body strength. For a guy of his size, it's really impressive to see opposing players getting clear shots at his legs and have them bounce off.

Bouie looks like he's an excellent cover corner. The Aggies don't take many corners that are under 6 feet tall unless they're extremely good in coverage, like Josh Moten and Deuce Harmon. Bouie certainly fits into that mold, but brings next-level speed with him.