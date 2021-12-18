Early signing '21: Aggies pull coup, land 5-star CB Denver Harris

Harris is a big, physical corner who doesn't mind contact. In fact, he seems to like it. He's aggressive and has no problems getting involved against the running game.

His build is outstanding for a corner, and his speed is definitely elite. He can close on a receiver or get into the backfield very fast. He's got enough speed that he can diagnose a play, leave his receiver and go make a play on another wideout.

Harris has the natural ability to run with a receiver yet still keep track of the ball after it's thrown. He can then adjust to the ball faster than the receiver and pick it off.

With size, an aggressive approach to the game and great coverage skills, there's little doubt why everyone in America wanted Harris. But the Aggies ended up being the last team standing.