Early signing '21: Aggies sign safety Jarred Kerr

Kerr brings a ton of versatility to the A&M recruiting class, thanks to all the roles he fills at Lexington, but he's at his best on defense. He seems to take to that part of the game naturally.

He's got plenty of speed, but doesn't just rely on it in coverage. He excels in man coverage and does an excellent job finding the ball in flight. He also shows better judgement on where the ball is than his opponents, which leads to a lot of interceptions. And wow, can he get up.

One thing that I really like is his willingness to hit. He has no hesitation when it comes to helping in run support, and he runs downhill and sticks opposing backs. He's got impressive lower body strength, driving right through offensive players as he brings them down.

Kerr has good size, very good speed and a physical style of play. He may need a little time to make the jump from Lexington (Class 3A) to the SEC, but the Aggies have the depth to allow for that progression. But the fact that A&M pursued him and took his commitment when they're in on a number of other top-flight safeties tells you how highly they think of him.