Early signing '21: Aggies snag former LSU starting QB

Johnson, who will be a junior next season, started most of this season for the Tigers after Myles Brennan broke his arm before the training camp even began. In spite of a porous offensive line, no running game to speak of and numerous injuries to his receivers, Johnson put up strong passing numbers: 225-373 (60.2%), 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions.

In spite of those totals, Johnson never seemed to find a comfort zone in Baton Rouge. He had to wait behind Brennan and TJ Finley (who has since transferred to Auburn) to get a shot last year; this season, he was benched several times for true freshman Garrett Nussmeier. When Ed Orgeron left and Brian Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame, Johnson immediately entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Johnson gives the Aggies an experienced quarterback who has enjoyed success in the SEC West. He serves as a replacement for the departed Zach Calzada and gives the Aggies three scholarship quarterbacks, with Haynes King and Conner Weigman, who signed earlier this week.

Johnson has past ties to A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher offered Johnson very early on when he was still at Florida State (his father, former NFL QB Brad Johnson, played for the Seminoles) and offered him again shortly after arriving in College Station. Still, a starting spot for Johnson is not assured -- he'll have to beat out King to win the job. But he gives the Aggies skills and experience they desperately needed after King's injury this year.