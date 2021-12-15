Early signing '21: Ags add athletic LB Ish Harris

I would like to break down Harris's work at linebacker, but I can't. He was too busy destroying people at other positions.

Rivals has Harris listed as an athlete, and with good reason. He definitely fits the bill. He's an excellent running and almost terrifying as a defensive back, being 6-foot-4 and at least 200 pounds.

Once again, the Aggies have picked up a football player with a track background. He's a sprinter, running both the 100 and 200 meters. You can see the speed as he pulls away from one defender after another as a running back.

He's not afraid to get physical, as he runs over opponents as a back and puts his shoulder into opponents on defense. He's got great coverage skills and really good footwork on both sides of the football. He anticipates holes well and really cuts upfield well. I think his experience at running back will benefit him in college, because he'll be able to think like a back and figure out what the other guy is doing.

Harris reminds me a lot of current LB Edgerrin Cooper, in that he's tall and slight but can absolutely fly. He'll need to add some muscle, for sure, but the big question between him and playing time will be how long it takes for him to adjust to playing linebacker. Once he reaches that comfort level, I can see him making a lot of plays.