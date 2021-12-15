Early Signing '21: Donovan Green finally an Aggie

Looking at the uniform and the height of the player, it's eerie. It's almost like watching Jalen Wydermyer's high school film three years ago. Green is very much the same player, but maybe a slightly better blocker at this point in his development.

The athleticism Green has is off the charts. There's a reason he's a top-five tight end. He can run, he has great body control and catches everything that's thrown his way. You don't see very many tight ends in high school making one-handed, over-the-shoulder catches. Green can do that (and has done it).

He has a lot of versatility. He has the ability to set up as an in-line blocker and be an asset in the running game, or he can be split out in the slot (or even as a flanker) so he can run in the open field. He's the matchup nightmare that Wydermyer has become (and Baylor Cupp will hopefully ) be: he's too big for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers. He cuts like a player who should be much smaller, and seems to enjoy blocking. And his receiving skills are just off the charts. Oh, and he likes to block. That could get him on the field fairly quickly.

The Aggies have rapidly developed a reputation for being a program that is tight end-friendly under Jimbo Fisher. In Green, they have probably found the young man who will step in to replace Wydermyer when he goes to the NFL, and he has the potential to be just as big a weapon.