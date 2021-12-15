Early signing '21: Martrell Harris makes it official

Harris is going to make himself some fans in College Station because he is absolutely relentless. He never quits on a play and has not only the tenacity but the talent to make things happen.

This young man brings off the charts athleticism to the linebacker position. He has elite speed, as you can see from the first highlight of him running down a back from behind 50 yards down the field. He plays with violence, absolutely obliterating ballcarriers.

To make him even more dangerous, he's got great instincts. He finds the ball fast and reacts quickly. He can even backpedal and play centerfield and pick off passes like a safety.

Harris needs to get a little bit bigger, but he's going to have a chance to be an impact player at the next level. He is easily one of the most underrated players in this signing class.