AggieYell - Eli Stowers finally joins the Aggies

"I...love Texas A&M as much as I did when I committed,” said Stowers. “I love how much they have improved since the beginning of the season and...I'm excited. They have proven themselves and improved to get a lot better, and I'm excited to be an Aggie."

Stowers is a remarkable athlete and has shown great resilience already, coming back from a severe knee injury. The Aggies were looking for a guy who's a dual threat option and he is certainly that. The further he gets away form his injury, the better he’ll feel and the more dangerous he’ll become. For reference, his full junior year highlights and some senior year highlights are both included.

Stowers is still growing into his body and developing his mechanics. But you don't have guys like Jimbo Fisher personally recruiting you if you don't have a huge upside. Watching a few clips of Stowers throw the football was enough for me to see that he has a huge arm, and when he repeats his delivery his accuracy is quite good.

But what got me was the speed. When he pulls the football and hits a hole, he's as fast as any elite running back. In spite of the fact that a quarterback is inevitably going to get caught in the backfield on occasion when he runs, Stowers still averaged 6.9 yards a carry in his first season of varsity football.

The upside here is tremendous. Stowers already has the size, the speed and the arm. He just needs some refinement and to fill out. With Haynes King and Zach Calzada around, he should have some time to work on the finer points and continue to recover from his injury. And then, watch out.