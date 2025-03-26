Elko discusses first week of spring practice

"We're three practices in, so I'm not going to make any big, grand statements about where we're at," he said Wednesday. "I've been really happy with kind of the way they're going out and running about their business, but certainly (there's) a long way to go to become the team that we want to be this year."

These are the first three practices where redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed has been the unquestioned starter, with Conner Weigman transferring in the offseason. Elko said Reed understands what he need to improve on and hasn't shied away potential obstacles.

"There's still a lot to do, but I think he's embraced the challenge of leading to take the next step in the program, take the next step in his ability to kind of process through the drop back passing game, and without, you know, losing his athleticism and losing his identity," Elko said. "He knows it and he wants to be able to throw the ball better. And so I think he's meeting that challenge head on."

With running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels both sidelined this spring as they continue to recover from injuries suffered last season, Rueben Owens has moved back into the top running back slot he had assumed before he got hurt during training camp last summer. Owens returned for the Texas game and the Las Vegas Bowl, even though he wasn't 100%. -- something he is now.

"It is nice to see him back and healthy. I think the biggest thing that's that's been good about Ruben is, you know, from the time he got hurt in fall camp, until, you know, even still now, like just the way he's attacked this (injury and recovery)," Elko said. "You see how passionate he is about football. You see how important it is that he becomes the player that he believes, and we all believe he's capable of. You know, when a kid has a setback like that, you just don't know where the mind goes. Where does it go? You see him pull away? Does he get frustrated? And you haven't seen any of that."

The Aggies have gained some speed at the receiver position with addition of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, but lost the size possessed by Jahdae Walker and Noah Thomas. The need for big receivers could lead to opportunities for tight ends Amari Niblack and Kiotti Armstrong, two tall, lean tight ends who look like their roles may be receiver-first.

"I think we'll have to get a little bit creative. I do think like there's a need for big receivers and the ability for tall kids to make plays in the red zone, in the goal line area, we're gonna have to find ways to do that," Elko said. "I do think Ashton Bethel-Roman has good size about him. Jonah Wilson has good size about him, and then I think we're blessed with with two extremely tall and long tight ends. And you know, certainly we'll be, we'll be interested to see the role they play in how this whole thing comes together."

Even though the opening questions of the Wednesday press conference were about the offense, queries inevitably turned to the defense and, more precisely, Elko's role in it after watching the group disappoint in 2024.

"I think we've kind of addressed that already through the off season, that I'll have a bigger role in what we're doing," he said. "I don't think that's because I have, don't have confidence in anybody in the building, and certainly not that I don't have confidence in (defensive coordinator) Jay Bateman. Jay is a phenomenal coach. I think it's an identification of an issue that needs to get solved, and believing that I have an ability to help solve it. That's really what it comes down to."

The Aggie defense failed to meet expectations in spite of the presence of Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, both of whom could be taken in the first two rounds of April's NFL Draft, at defensive end. That position group is undergoing a major revamp with the addition of several transfers, making spring practice all the more important.

"I think there's a lot of kids in that locker room that that want to step into that spotlight. You know, Cassius (Howell), Rylan Kennedy, some of the transfers that we brought in -- TJ (Searcy), Deon Hayes, Sam M'Pemba, like those kids want to become household names to Aggie fans," he said. "And so you got to give them the chance to play it out and see what it looks like, and then just kind of formulate the package around what the strengths and weaknesses really totally are."

The defensive tackle group will also look significantly different, with the losses of Shemar Turner, Rodas Johnson and Gabe Dindy. Former Iowa State starter Tyler Onyedim, redshirt freshman Dealyn Evans, redshirt sophomore Jaydon Scarlett and freshman Chace Sims, DJ Sanders and Landon Rink are all looking for playing time with returning veterans DJ Hicks and Albert Regis. Elko said spring practice is a chance for all of the linemen to audition and compete for meaningful snaps in the regular season.

"Obviously Al and DJ have played a lot of football here for us. You know, Tyler has played a lot of football at another school. But our challenge to all of those guys i, 'Go earn reps.'," he said. "I think day Dealyn, Jaden Scarlett, the three freshmen that are all here, I think you've got five guys that, if you put them on a podium, certainly wouldn't tell you their plan is to sit on the bench and pick a back seat."