Aggies add to '26 class with 4-star safety

Texas A&M was lacking a safety for the 2026 recruiting class. At least, they were until Wednesday.

Chance Collins spurned Texas Tech to join A&M's 2026 class.

In a bit of a surprising turn of events, Mansfield Timberview 4-star Chance Collins committed to the Aggies, spurning longtime leader Texas Tech. Collins is the 14th commit for the 2026 class, and every non-specialist has been a 4-star. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Collins already cuts an imposing figure in the defensive secondary. He will bring size and hitting ability to a safety corps that will likely be led by Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe next season, with Myles Davis, Jordan Pride and Tom Tom Johnson also on the depth chart. Collins is a bit of a rarity in the 2026 class -- an in-state commit. While the Aggies now have as many Texans (three) committed as players from California, they also have two each from Ohio and Georgia. They also have single commits from New Jersey, Utah and Louisiana.

