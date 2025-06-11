Aggies add to '26 class with 4-star safety

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M was lacking a safety for the 2026 recruiting class. At least, they were until Wednesday.
In a bit of a surprising turn of events, Mansfield Timberview 4-star Chance Collins committed to the Aggies, spurning longtime leader Texas Tech. Collins is the 14th commit for the 2026 class, and every non-specialist has been a 4-star.
At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Collins already cuts an imposing figure in the defensive secondary. He will bring size and hitting ability to a safety corps that will likely be led by Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe next season, with Myles Davis, Jordan Pride and Tom Tom Johnson also on the depth chart.
Collins is a bit of a rarity in the 2026 class -- an in-state commit. While the Aggies now have as many Texans (three) committed as players from California, they also have two each from Ohio and Georgia. They also have single commits from New Jersey, Utah and Louisiana.
Extremely athletic, fast and outstanding in coverage, Collins brings size and skill to the defensive backfield. His stats for last season are telling: 20 tackles and 6 interceptions. Even though he largely played at corner, you threw at him at your peril.
Collins has the cover skills of a corner with a safety's height and frame. He can add an easy 10 pounds and be a real threat to receivers looking to go deep or over the middle. He's got outstanding speed as well, running a 10.76-second 100-meter dash last year.
You can see from his highlights that he's very instinctive and the speed allows him to recover swiftly or catch up with a receiver who would otherwise be uncovered. Playing wideout also helps him on the defensive side of the ball because he has a better idea of what they're thinking and trying to do.
I know Collins is a 4-star, but I think he may be underrated. With that size, speed and skill set, he seems like a guy who should be in the Rivals 250.